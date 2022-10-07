Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $356,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Shares of WPC opened at $71.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

