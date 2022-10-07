Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $256.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.89. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.