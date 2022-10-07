Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.76.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.37 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.83. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.