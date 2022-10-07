Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Sony Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Sony Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONY opened at $67.41 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

