Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,187,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,778,000 after purchasing an additional 73,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $41.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.