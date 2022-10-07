Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,870,000 after purchasing an additional 396,039 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 882,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,580,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 759,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,908,000 after acquiring an additional 219,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 738,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,788,000 after acquiring an additional 290,953 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $73.01 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.88.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

