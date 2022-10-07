Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 776 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $88,949,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Polaris by 39.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.09.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $99.19 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.24 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.