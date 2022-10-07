Well Done LLC Buys 7,833 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,432.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 3,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,617,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.84, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.