Well Done LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.97. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

