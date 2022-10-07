Westwing Group (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 6.38 and last traded at 6.47. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.47.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Westwing Group from €20.90 ($21.33) to €10.30 ($10.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 7.59.

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

