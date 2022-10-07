WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Trading 25.8% Higher

Shares of WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) traded up 25.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.16. 1,825,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 648,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

WeTrade Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86.

WeTrade Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.