Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Trading Up 7.9%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

