Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer Sells 1,400 Shares

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Julie Jarecke Gebauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $210.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

