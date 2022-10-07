Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 77,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $440.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.93 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.