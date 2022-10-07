Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.38.

Wix.com stock opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $207.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,991 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,369,000 after buying an additional 517,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,017,000 after acquiring an additional 98,462 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 29.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,693,000 after acquiring an additional 369,651 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after acquiring an additional 80,849 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

