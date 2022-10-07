Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,469,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 53.0% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

