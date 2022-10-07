XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.10

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 188584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEV. Macquarie cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

XPeng Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of XPeng by 114.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 49.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

See Also

