Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up to $19.09

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.09, but opened at $19.91. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 18,438 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

In other news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 103,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $1,659,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $2,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $3,542,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

