Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.01

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.01 and traded as high as $3.11. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 18,662 shares changing hands.
Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 83.81% and a negative net margin of 2,450.00%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.
