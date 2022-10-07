Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.01

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.01 and traded as high as $3.11. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 18,662 shares changing hands.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 83.81% and a negative net margin of 2,450.00%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

