Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,247.21

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,247.21 ($15.07) and traded as low as GBX 906 ($10.95). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 929 ($11.23), with a volume of 11,157 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £543.33 million and a P/E ratio of 2,160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,142.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,247.21.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

