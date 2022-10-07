Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $110.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.23. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $106.16 and a one year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

