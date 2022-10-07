Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $453.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $280.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $261.63 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

