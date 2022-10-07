Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Down 4.2%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 40,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 133,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Zepp Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Zepp Health Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zepp Health ( NYSE:ZEPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.46 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zepp Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.