Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Trading Down 4.2%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. 40,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 133,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Zepp Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Zepp Health ( NYSE:ZEPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.46 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

