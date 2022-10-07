Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 894,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,855,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

