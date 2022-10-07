Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.15.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

