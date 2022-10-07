Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.03.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $182.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

