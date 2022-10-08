14,189 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth $37,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WestRock Trading Down 2.2 %

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. WestRock has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

