22,673 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3,940.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $52.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $65.83.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.