22,673 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3,940.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $52.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $65.83.

