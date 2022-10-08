2,645 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in RH by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in RH by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RH by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH stock opened at $256.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $699.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.75.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,554 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

