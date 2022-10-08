28,776 Shares in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 114,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 103,918 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Luxfer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 989,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of LXFR opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.98. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,094. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

