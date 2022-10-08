44 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

