4,457 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,488,000 after buying an additional 186,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,360,000 after buying an additional 153,741 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,345,000 after buying an additional 267,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,718 shares of company stock worth $2,668,491. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPB opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.