8,086 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Momentum Advisors LLC

Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

