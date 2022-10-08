Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 937,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,138,000 after acquiring an additional 256,073 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 242,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,442,000 after acquiring an additional 73,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,279 shares of company stock worth $96,471,588 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.53.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

