Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $108.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average of $122.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.53.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,279 shares of company stock valued at $96,471,588 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

