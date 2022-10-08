Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.07 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

