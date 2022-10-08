Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,522,000 after acquiring an additional 50,098 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,959,000 after purchasing an additional 77,897 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 3.3 %

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.60.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $134.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

