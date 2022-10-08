American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 4.3 %

AAL opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

