American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $31.88 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

