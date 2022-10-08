American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $506,692,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $499,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5,873.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 748,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $10,297,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

AIG opened at $49.71 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.