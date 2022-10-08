AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 92,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $116.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

