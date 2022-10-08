Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 5,470 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $57,599.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,677.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.40 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. The company had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,502,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,299,000 after buying an additional 486,335 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 209,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

