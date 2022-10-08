Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 5,470 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $57,599.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,677.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.40 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. The company had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
