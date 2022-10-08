Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1,016.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $140.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

