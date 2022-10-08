Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.0% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Apple stock opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

