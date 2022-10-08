Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $114,410.52 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $114,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
NYSE:ANET opened at $116.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.03.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.