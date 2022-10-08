Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $114,410.52 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $114,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $116.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

