Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Buys 43,500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1,438.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

