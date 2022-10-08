Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $98.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

