Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases 301 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,086 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 20,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 69,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Stock Down 5.1 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $234.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.62 and a 200-day moving average of $268.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $232.73 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

