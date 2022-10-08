Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

